Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,535.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £125.35 ($166.22) and last traded at £125.10 ($165.89), with a volume of 24065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £124.05 ($164.50).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £114.84 ($152.28).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

