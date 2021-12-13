Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $220.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.17. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

