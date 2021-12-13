Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $269.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

