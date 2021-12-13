Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CRM opened at $269.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
