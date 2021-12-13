Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 10,594 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $343.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

