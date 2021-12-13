Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

