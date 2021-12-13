Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $125.49 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $126.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

