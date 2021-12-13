Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 14,872 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 100.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

