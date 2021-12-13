Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,681 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

