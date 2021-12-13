Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 5,839 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

