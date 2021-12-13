Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

