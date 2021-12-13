Financial Survey: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

88.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Pennant Group and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.49 $15.74 million $0.29 70.62 UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats UpHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

