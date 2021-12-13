First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 270,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

