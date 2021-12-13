First Affirmative Financial Network Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,303.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

