First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $282,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $513.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.30 and its 200-day moving average is $447.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $514.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

