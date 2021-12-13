First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.