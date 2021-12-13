First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 778 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

CTAS stock opened at $458.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $459.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

