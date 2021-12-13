First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $248,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

EXR stock opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

