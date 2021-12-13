First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

