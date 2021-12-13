First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.5% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,904,035 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

