First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

CSCO opened at $59.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

