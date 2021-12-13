First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $62.25 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 7.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $62,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

