First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,297,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

