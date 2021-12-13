First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7,576.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

BUFR opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

