First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Up 1,356.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 1,356.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.