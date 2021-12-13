First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.