Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 852,348 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $170,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.25 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.