Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MercadoLibre worth $368,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.5% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MELI stock opened at $1,144.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,440.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 719.82 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.