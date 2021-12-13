Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,983 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $405,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.