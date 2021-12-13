Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $118.71 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $118,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $628.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

