Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $288,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $668.12 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

