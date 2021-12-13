Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,586 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Carrier Global worth $129,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.51 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.