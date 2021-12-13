Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $98,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a one year low of $89.24 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.