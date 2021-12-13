Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:PFO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

