Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDYPY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $72.88 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.