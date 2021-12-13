Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

FOCS stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 539.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.