Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.00. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 4,771 shares trading hands.

FMTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $615.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

