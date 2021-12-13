ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises about 1.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 1.61% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

IDOG stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

