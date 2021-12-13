ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.13 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

