ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 15.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $96.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.