Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,927 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.73. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

