freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €26.10 ($29.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.64 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €22.33 ($25.09) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.65.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

