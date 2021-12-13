Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $541,517.69 and approximately $60.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.