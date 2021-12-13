Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.60

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 38684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

