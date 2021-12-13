Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

VAW stock opened at $191.92 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $197.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

