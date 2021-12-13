Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.00.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

