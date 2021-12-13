Full Sail Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

ILCG opened at $71.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

