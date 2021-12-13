Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20,822.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,641,000 after buying an additional 110,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 66,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UNH opened at $478.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $478.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.