Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $299,153.35 and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.21 or 0.08141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00079043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,061.29 or 1.00056371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,289,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,034 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

