Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Funko were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $11,044,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

