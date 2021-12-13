FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National Health Investors, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

